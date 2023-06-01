MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A 38-year-old man is in jail after a standoff with police at his residence.

Mexia Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Titus Street at approximately 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in reference to several 9-1-1 calls advising that a man fired a gun multiple

times and then ran back inside of his residence. Officers arrived at 1:31 p.m., and neighbors pointed out the man’s house to officers.

The first attempts to make contact with the suspect, identified as Clayton Bradley Tramel, of Mexia, were unsuccessful. Several neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution as police blocked off the street and set up a perimeter around Tramel’s residence.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was requested to assist, but were later disregarded when Tramel left his residence and surrendered to officers.

Tramel was taken into custody without further incident at 2:28 p.m., and was transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck. He is charged with Disorderly Conduct Discharge Firearm – a third-degree felony.