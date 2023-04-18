MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Mexia Police Department needs your help to find a missing teen.

Police say that 19-year-old Xavier Omarion Molina, of Forrest Glade, is believed to have left a relative’s residence in the 1100 block of E. Palestine Street in Mexia before 8 a.m. Saturday. Molina is suspected of taking a relative’s firearm from the residence without permission when he left.

The department would also like to make it clear that despite rumors, Molina is no longer a student at the Mexia Independent School District – and has made no threats towards the school district, the staff or the student body.

Molina is 5’8” and weighs approximately 147 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, black pants, black socks and black slides or sandals.

If anyone sees Molina or has any information of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Mexia Police Detective David Bell at 254-717-5510, the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154, the Limestone County Communications Center at 254-729-4555, or to call 9-1-1.