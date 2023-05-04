MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum in partnership with H-E-B, and the Central Texas food ban, will be in Mexia tomorrow.

The group will distribute food for hundreds of families in need.

Entering his 12th pro season with the Arizona Cardinals, Beachum is a Texas native who calls Mexia his hometown.

And he is committed to giving back to the community.

“I’ve been able to play in a number of different places across the country. I’ve been able to travel the world but there’s no place like home and it’s no place like being able to serve the folks that you grew up with, and the folks that people know who your family is,” says NFL Pro Beachum.

The drive-thru food distribution is set to feed roughly 500 families in Limestone County facing food insecurity.

The drive will start at 9 a.m. Friday morning at Navarro College, South Mexia campus.

Those in need will drive through to collect a food box containing proteins, fresh produce, and other items for families households.

This drive-thru is open to the public and is on a first come, first serve basis.

Beachum will be a busy man tomorrow as he will also be in Waco with his wife for a private reception for an upcoming art exhibit.

Courtesy of Baylor University

The couple has spent a decade building a collection of artwork that will be on display for the public May 6th through November 5th, at the Martin Museum of Art at Baylor University.

“This is an opportunity to share the curated history that we’ve been able to embark on. And I think what art is able to do is, it’s able to show you things and show you histories. And show you stories of perspectives that you never knew about,” says Beachum.

You can find more information on the art exhibit by visiting here.