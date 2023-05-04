MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – An NFL pro is coming home to Mexia to host a food distribution event.

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Tackle Kelvin Beachum, Jr., with the help of the Central Texas Food Bank and H-E-B Cares, is sponsoring this drive-thru food distribution seeking to feed 500 families facing food insecurity in Limestone County. The event will begin this Friday at 9 a.m. at Navarro College South, located at 901 N MLK Jr. Highway.

Those in need will drive-thru to collect a box of food for their household – including proteins, fresh produce and other items. The distribution is open to the public, and food will be provided first come, first served. Vouchers will be given out onsite to ensure no one waits in line unnecessarily.