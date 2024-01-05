GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire agencies and law enforcement responded to a structure fire in Groesbeck on Thursday afternoon.

Groesbeck Police said fire crews responded to an active structure fire in the 1000 block of West Angeline Street. Travelers were urged to avoid the area, which was closed to traffic.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

Police issued an update later on Thursday afternoon, saying the fire resulted in the loss of two vacant residences. An additional storage building also received damage. There were no injuries or deaths as a result of the fire.

Responding fire agencies included Groesbeck, Thornton, Kosse, Mexia, West Lake Limestone and Lake Mexia. Additional assistance was provided by the Groesbeck Police Department, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Limestone Medical Center EMS, Groesbeck Citizen Patrol, Atmos Energy and ONCOR.