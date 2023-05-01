GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in an early morning house fire in Groesbeck.

City Administrator Chris Henson says Groesbeck Police and Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of North Grayson Street at approximately 12:34 a.m. Monday for the reported structure fire. The initial investigation revealed there were three people home at the time of the fire.

Two people were able to escape before the home became fully engulfed. Once crews were able to extinguish the fire, the third person was found and confirmed to be dead. The name of the victim is being withheld.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was assisting on scene. Other responding agencies included the the Mexia Fire Department, Kosse Fire Department, Thornton Fire Department, Shiloh Fire Department, West Lake Limestone Fire Department, Limestone County Office of Emergency Management, Limestone County Communications Center and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.