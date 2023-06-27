LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a car chase and shooting in Limestone County.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Highway 84, just west of Mexia, on Friday night. This was regarding a report of two cars chasing and shooting at each other. Before officers arrived, one of the vehicles involved ran off the roadway and wrecked in a pasture nearby.

One person inside of the wrecked vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Chase Costello, of Waco, who was found dead at the scene. The other person inside of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Joseph Raheem Smith, of Carthage, who was air lifted to a hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

The other vehicle in this case continued driving on Highway 84. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278 or Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477.