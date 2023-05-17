MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Mexia Police Department needs your help to identify a person of interest in recent thefts at a Dollar General.

The department says that two separate thefts occurred at the Dollar General located at 1003 E Milam Street on May 11 and May 15. The person of interest pictured below used children to commit the thefts by pushing out shoppings carts filled with items that were unlawfully appropriated.

(Courtesy: Mexia Police Department) (Courtesy: Mexia Police Department)

If you can identify this person of interest, or if you have any additional information, you can contact the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4140.