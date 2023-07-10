LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new scam in the area.

Sheriff Murray Agnew said Sunday that he has been made aware of someone selling items from the Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. He says the Sheriff’s Office is not and will not be selling items such as shirts and coffee cups.

Sheriff Agnew also said the Sheriff’s Office will not be doing fundraising from the Facebook page. He goes on to say that the only organization he is aware of that does fundraising and membership drives benefiting local offices is the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.

For any questions or concerns, you can call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278.