MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The execution of a search warrant leads to a seizure of drugs and two arrests.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Mexia Police Department, executed the search warrant Friday at a room in the Economy Inn located in the 800 block of East Milam Street in Mexia. Two people were arrested at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says that one was arrested for the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > Four Grams < 200 Grams, Forgery, and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2. The other person was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 > Four Grams < 200 Grams.

Both of the people arrested are currently in the Limestone County Jail.