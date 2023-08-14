MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – School is back in session at Mexia Junior High after a false social media threat circulated over the weekend.

The Mexia Independent School District was made aware of a social media post on Saturday, August 12 concerning a potential threat to Mexia Junior High. This led to district and campus administration immediately contacting the Mexia Police Department.

The Police Department said on Sunday that it is fully aware of the post, and has addressed the situation. Police determined this to be a false social media threat, and that Mexia ISD students or staff were never in any danger.

All Mexia ISD campuses opened at their regular times on Monday morning.