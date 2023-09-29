MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The execution of a narcotics search warrant in Mexia leads to three people in jail.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of East Main Street on Thursday. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents and the Mexia Police Department also assisted.

(Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office)

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals were arrested at the scene. A man was arrested for the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Over Four Grams, Less Than 200G and Evading Arrest with Previous Convictions.

One woman was arrested for the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Over Four Grams, Less Than 200G and Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces. The other woman was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Over Four Grams, Less Than 200G and Possession of Marijuana Under Two Ounces.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says all three people were booked into the Limestone County Jail.