Hi-luuuu (my 3-month grandson’s greeting)!

My name is Lisa Whitehead. I’m a native Texas girl and the oldest child with 3 siblings, mom of 3 of the most amazing humans on the planet and one handsome little grandson! My husband and I live in the beautiful Texas Hill Country with our 4 dogs. Our weekends are full of outdoor living with family and friends…who could ask for anything more?

Television was always the main attraction in my parent’s home…my dad always sitting on the floor…front and center so he had complete control over which of the 3 channels we would be watching. The way we spend our time is different now…but still looking at those glorious screens! I love the access to all the different sources and still have the option to spend time sitting right in front of my big fat 72” screen watching my favorite shows.