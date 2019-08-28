Starting a new business always has its challenges. Amy Robbins, creator of Alexo Athletica talks about the mission of her company and some of the challenges she faced.
Alexo Athletica New Business Challenges
Posted: / Updated:
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn weekdays on FOX 44.
Starting a new business always has its challenges. Amy Robbins, creator of Alexo Athletica talks about the mission of her company and some of the challenges she faced.