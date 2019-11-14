FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

 

Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.

Amanda gets a tour of everything FOX!

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Loving Living Local Central Texas paid a visit to FOX Headquarters in Los Angeles!

We get a peek at FOX Sports, as well as some lots and sets for TV shows and movies. There’s a lot of cool history here!

And don’t get us started on the collection of jewelry and accessories in the wardrobe department! It would take ten years to go through it all!

Did you know that if actors and actresses had certain contracts with the studio that they would be living nearby? It’s true!

Anybody who is a fan of 9-1-1 will love seeing the sets for this hit show! You can see Amanda’s experience in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events