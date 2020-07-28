Cosmetic boom in COVID era

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we do a lot of things right now.
And as FOX44’s Brian Glenn found out in the video above, it is changing how some of us see ourselves and is inspiring a rise in cosmetic surgeries.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we do a lot of things right now.
And as FOX44’s Brian Glenn found out in the video above, it is changing how some of us see ourselves and is inspiring a rise in cosmetic surgeries.