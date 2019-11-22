Destination Downtown Waco: Gather Waco, White Elephant, Southern Roots Brewery

Destination Downtown Waco continues with some great places to shop – Gather Waco, White Elephant and the Southern Roots Brewery.
Check out the videos above and below for Scott and Brian’s experiences at all three of these local businesses!
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
Destination Downtown Waco continues with some great places to shop – Gather Waco, White Elephant and the Southern Roots Brewery.
Check out the videos above and below for Scott and Brian’s experiences at all three of these local businesses!