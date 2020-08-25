Southeast Texans head inland to escape Hurricane Laura

Waco is one of the places hundreds of people are coming to in hopes of getting out of the path of Hurricane Laura.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn finds out in the video above why Waco is an evacuation destination.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
Waco is one of the places hundreds of people are coming to in hopes of getting out of the path of Hurricane Laura.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn finds out in the video above why Waco is an evacuation destination.
Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.
If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.
Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes. For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org