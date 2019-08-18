‘Clear The Shelter’ Kicks Off

WACO, Texas. Today dogs and cats of all breeds happily waited to find their “furr-ever” home.

The nationwide event encourages people to adopt pets by waiving the adoption fees.

Mario Salazar and his sons are new pet owners. They say they knew exactly what they were looking for.

” Just Energetic, just play with the kids and just get the sparkle back in the kids eyes,” says Salazar.

Burton Adams, another new pet owner, says he adopted a black Labrador Retriever because of its personality.

“He’s pretty outgoing and energetic and I want to benefit from that and get me off the couch,” says Adams.

According to the Humane Society, at least 6 million cats and dogs enter shelter nationwide every year.

At least 3 million are adopted yearly.

Russell Dunn came to the shelter for his third cat. His main concerns focused on the cat fitting in with the rest.

“Hopefully really good, i got three cat trees that are out together in one room, he smiles.



The Humane Society of Central Texas says more than 60 dogs and cats were adopted, an amount they’re pleased with.

To adopt a dog or cat you can click here:

http://humanesocietycentraltexas.org