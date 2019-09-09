Local Amusement Park Seeks Donations

WACO, Texas. Behind the busy Bosque Blvd streets, lies Kiddieland Park.

The park has been in existence for decades. However due a wide range of problems including broken and squeeky rides, rusty parts, and the low amount of staff; some say it’s no longer the same.

” It has changed dramatically, when I was a kid we used to have a long—long lazy slide. The water bumper cars, but now everything is gone,” says long-time attendee, Alisa Fore.

Fore has been coming to the park since a teenager, now an adult, she says its a part of tradition; a place she can bring her kids.

Staff say the problems are a result of high insurance costs and maintenance costs.

” Things need to be done, always things need to be painted,” says Exective Director, Linda Sirkell.

Another employee agrees.

” Do you know how much we pay for insurance a year? $30,000 . Do you know how many $2 ticket ride that is? I can’t tell how much that is but that’s before we make a dime,” says employee Todd Cantrell.

Officials are asking people in the area to fill out a survey on what needs to be done next. So far, they have received more than 800 completed applications.

A link to the survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/kiddieland

CORRECTION: The Owner of the park, The Lions Club has been in existence for more than 100 years. Kiddieland Park was founded in 1965, 54 years ago.