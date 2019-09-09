Unbound Waco Reacts To Vegas Buffet Case Decision

WACO, Texas – UnBound Waco is speaking out after charges were dropped against the suspects in the 2018 Vegas Buffet human trafficking case.

“You know Unbound Waco is very disappointed,” says Director Susan Peters.

The organization is dedicated to fighting human trafficking not only in the Waco area, but throughout Central Texas.

Back in 2018, three people were arrested after being accused of keeping more than a dozen foreign employees at the now-closed restaurant.

At the time, investigators said the people were forced to work 13 hours a day, six days a week.

Earlier this month, McLennan County district attorneys say after reviewing statements from the victims, they decided it did not rise to the level of human trafficking.

“We were there on the premises. We provided some of the translators. So what was being relayed to us from the victims was classic human trafficking,” Peters says.

According to the National Human Trafficking hotline, there were more than 1,000 human trafficking cases in Texas in 2018. This prompted McLennan County officials to begin a new website dedicated to anonymously stop the practice.

The website can be found here: https://tx-mclennancounty.civicplus.com/FormCenter/Sheriff-Office-Forms-20/Anonymous-Tip-Form-73