Waco Community Honors Doris Miller With Gospel Concert

WACO, Texas–On Saturday, The Waco Cultural Arts Association hosted a Gospel Explosion to celebrate Navy Hero, Doris Miller’s 100th birthday.

At least 1,000 people showed up for the event, many say they drove from Dallas and Austin.

Popular gospel acts included Deitrick Haddon, Pastor William Murphy, and Keith ” Wonderboy” Johnson. Organizers say planning was hard work, but they’re excited to see the outcome.

” To see all the love and all the people that have collaborated to make this happen, just gives us hope that we can do more things if we come together and work together,” says organizer Carlton Stimpson.

Tickets were priced at $25. Proceeds from the concert will go towards completing the Doris Miller Memorial. Stimpson says they need at least $76,000 to finish the $2.4M project.

It’s still unknown how much money was raised from the event.