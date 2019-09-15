Waco PD Investigating 2nd Shooting At Apt. Complex

WACO, Texas. Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of shooting at the Villages Apartment Complex on North 6th Street.

Officials say they received a call saying multiple gunshots rang out at the complex at 11 P.M on Friday night.

” I heard about 6 or 7 shots but I didnt want to come out the door right then because I didnt know if it was someone just shooting in the air or at somebody,” says 70-year-old Albert Ward.

The incident comes less than a week after one person was shot on Monday at 3 P.M.

Laron Long, a father of 3 says he has lived in the complex for years and is ready for a change.

I’m ready to move out. Honestly man, its too much going on. Everyday is something and I just feel like we in danger,” says Long.

It’s still unclear if both incidents are related.

Anyone with information are asked to call police.

