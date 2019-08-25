Koepka takes 1-shot lead in wild chase for $15 million

Sports

by: DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka hits from a fairway bunker on the 13th hole during third-round play in the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Brooks Koepka got up-and-down for birdie from behind the 18th green to complete a bogey-free Sunday morning at the Tour Championship and set up a wild finish for $15 million in the FedEx Cup.

Koepka had two bogeys in five holes of the third round when it was suspended Saturday because lightning struck a 60-foot pine at East Lake and injured six people who had been standing near the tree. They were treated and released from hospitals that night.

Koepka had a 2-under 68 and was at 15-under par.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were one shot behind. McIlroy had a 68 and Schauffele made his first hole-in-one for a 67. Justin Thomas, who had a one-shot lead when play resumed, and Paul Casey were four back.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected