Silo Marathon causing street closures this weekend

The Silo Marathon is this Sunday. This means hundreds, if not thousands, of people will be pouring into downtown Waco this weekend.

This also means road closures for anyone trying to drive through the area. They start small on Satruday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Webster Avenue will be closed from S 5th Street to S 9th Street. Police will also shut down S 6th Street from Webster Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

There will be numerous rolling closures along the marathon’s route on Sunday morning. It is best to avoid the entire area until the afternoon, if possible.

The photo below shows the marathon route.