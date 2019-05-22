Waco police officer cleared in deadly shooting

The Waco police officer who shot and killed a man last March will not face criminal charges.

The McLennan County Grand Jury met today and refused to indict the officer for the death of Loren Kyle Ashmore.

The shooting took place on March 1st, at the Deluxe Inn, which is near the intersection of Speight Avenue and South 15th Street. The officer went to the business after getting a call around 9:40pm about a man with a knife trying to break into a room.

Investigators say the officer ordered Ashmore to drop the knife, which he did but then ran off. During the chase, a bystander joined the officer and tackled Ashmore. As the two struggled, the officer says Ashmore repeatedly stabbed the bystander. That’s when the officer shot, killing the suspect.

Waco PD’s Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers investigated the shooting and sent their findings to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office for consideration. They found the officer followed state law.

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt released this statement:

We appreciate the difficult work by the Special Crimes Unit, Texas Rangers, District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County Grand Jury. This was a tragic event but the Grand Jury agreed that the Officer followed state law during this critical incident. The family of the suspect, the recovering stabbing victim and the Officer involved will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”



