On March 8, 2022, Apple announced they are offering several new devices. Although the devices don’t officially release until March 18, many are already available for pre-order. If you’re thinking of buying a new iPhone or iPad, it may be worth learning more about their new devices first.

Which devices are available for pre-order?

iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 3 allows for faster data speeds with 5G connectivity. Although it won’t be able to connect to the fastest 5G networks, it’s capable of connecting to most of them. It includes an A15 Bionic chipset, which will allow the iPhone to take better photos and enhance its speed. Additionally, the A15 Bionic chipset enables faster machine learning computations for third-party applications and promises improved battery life.

The iPhone SE 3 is more durable than its predecessors, as Apple replaced the glass on the front and back with a sturdier material. Even though Apple used sturdier glass for this model, it’s lighter than previous iPhone SE phones. You can buy the iPhone SE 3 in three colors with up to 256 GB. Its base cost is $429.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air features an M1 chip, 5G connectivity and a USB-C port. The M1 chip was initially developed for use in Apple’s Mac devices and allows the processor components to share a single data pool, enhancing the device’s speed. The iPad Air features a 12 MP camera, and its “Center Stage” feature automatically centers you in the frame when making video calls.

The iPad Air has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with an anti-reflective coating and up to 256 GB of storage. The device is available in five colors, will fit any iPad air case, and costs $599.99.

What else did Apple Announce?

Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is the most powerful device announced at Apple’s event. You can order this machine with either an M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipset. The M1 Max chipset features a 20-core CPU, roughly four times faster than many of their iMac models.

The Mac Studio is significantly larger than the Mac Mini but features the same stylish design. Still, the device is much smaller than any PC with this kind of power. The machine’s 64-core GPU makes it an ideal choice for graphics-intensive processes like 3D rendering, and its cooling system keeps it from overheating.

The device will cost around $1,999 with its base configuration.

Mac Studio Display

The ultra-thin Mac Studio Display features the A13 Bionic chip, allowing it to use the same “Center Stage” feature found on the iPad Air. It has a built-in 12 MP camera, 4 USB-C ports and multiple microphones. It has the ability to alter the color’s temperature with the environment to improve your viewing experience. The base configuration will cost $1,599. The display includes a built-in stand that can tilt up to 30 degrees, but if you want a stand with adjustable height, you’ll have to purchase it separately.

