Lone Star NYE Blog: Fireworks in place on Reunion Tower

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — We’re counting down to the end of the decade and beginning of 2020 as we approach Lone Star NYE Live! later this evening. The one-hour broadcast will air across 21 television markets in six states.

We’ll be tracking the latest updates and developments from the three spots that will be featured in tonight’s program: Reunion Tower, Dallas’ “Party on the Plaza,” and Texas Live! in Arlington.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

While the doors were closed at Texas Live!, crews practiced the ball drop that will happen just before midnight. The ball at Texas Live is approximately 12 feet, 4 inches — that’s a few inches larger than the one in Times Square.

Hey, everything is bigger in Texas!

From Autumn Reo, @mamachallenge on Instagram

Tuesday, 5:00 p.m.

Lone Star NYE Live! hosts Kris Gutierrez, Katy Blakey and D.J. Williams are at Texas Live! preparing for tonight’s broadcast. They jumped on Facebook this afternoon to talk through what you can expect as we approach midnight.

Tuesday, 4:45 p.m.

KXAS’ Noelle Walker will be broadcasting live tonight from inside Cloud 9 in the Reunion Tower Ball. It’s an exclusive party that will certainly provide a unique perspective of the evening’s fireworks show.

Noelle’s photographer posted this amazing shot showcasing exactly how the fireworks are set up for the midnight spectacular.

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Texas Live! is preparing to close its doors to the public to complete preparations for tonight’s ticket-only New Year’s Eve event. Tickets are still available here. They can also be purchased at the door.

As you can see from Texas Live’s Instagram Stories feed, Sports and Social is prepared for tonight’s midnight toast!