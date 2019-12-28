‘Vegas Stars’ headline NYE party at Arlington’s Texas Live!

ARLINGTON, Texas (NBCDFW.com/NEXSTAR) — Last year, Texas Live! debuted a fantastic New Year’s Eve party that quickly became the most requested December 31 ticket in North Texas.

For 2020, the party returns with the Vegas Stars band headlining at Texas Live! — the 200,000 sq. ft. sports, dining, and entertainment destination in Arlington.

“We’re so excited about this show. We can’t wait to see all the people come out,” said Rico of The Vegas Stars. “We know it’s going to be a packed house and we’ve got a great show in store.”

Rico and Paulie will have your favorite songs from the 80s, 90s and today. They’re promising attendees will be “blown away” by a night of fun.

In addition to The Vegas Stars, you’ll be entertained throughout the evening by a house DJ. He’ll be playing your favorite songs from the last decade as Texas Live’s massive ball prepares to drop at midnight.

“The New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square is 12 feet in height, so we intentionally went to 12 feet 4 inches, because it’s Texas and it has to be bigger,” said Paul Fulks of 3DI Sign and Design.

If you can’t make it to the event in Arlington, you can still participate from the comfort of your own home. We’ll be showcasing your pictures throughout the evening. All you need to do is post them using the hashtag #LoneStarNYELive on your preferred social channels.

And everyone will be able to enjoy the spectacular fireworks show from downtown Dallas when the clock strikes midnight! It’s the largest fireworks display in the central time zone. The blasts will light the Dallas skyline for 10 minutes!

If you’re looking for tickets to enjoy the evening at Texas Live!, you can buy them right here.