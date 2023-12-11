DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Texas-based rock band Bowling for Soup will be the headline performers during this year’s Lone Star NYE broadcast to ring in 2024. The band reached their height in the early 2000s with hit songs like “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and the chart-topping single “1985.”

Throughout their three-decade career, the band has created a reputation for energetic and memorable live performances. Their catchy melodies along with punk rock and alternative influences have created a devoted and passionate fanbase that continues to follow their every move.

Bowling for Soup will be joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and alternative country group Vandoliers. We got a previous of their performances and can promise a high-energy, action-packed night of fun!

The main event of the New Year’s Eve broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will also be streamed live on this website.

As it did last year, Lone Star NYE will include a drone show along with the fireworks. More than 200 drones are expected to fly some 600 feet in the air and form unique shapes and patterns.