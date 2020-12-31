How to watch tonight’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Lone Star NYE
Logo for Lone Star NYE 2021 from downtown Dallas, Texas on December 31, 2020.

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – As we ring in 2021, Nexstar Inc. and KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, have announced the two entities are coming together once again to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2021.”

The New Year’s Eve Program will air Dec. 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

“Lone Star NYE 2021” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Here’s a list of where you can watch the show. You will also be able to stream the show live on this website.

The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breath-taking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

January 01 2021 12:00 am

