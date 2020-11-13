Looking back: Emerald City Elevation Band performs

This in an archive story from previous Lone Star NYE! broadcasts. Be sure to tune into Lone Star NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – No trip down memory lane as we prepare to say goodbye to the 2010s would be complete without hearing some of your favorite songs from the last decade!

Emerald City Elevation Band, which markets itself as the top cover band in the country, performed Tuesday night outside Dallas City Hall at the “Party on the Plaza” event. The free, family-friendly event started at 7p.m. and leads up to the midnight fireworks show on Reunion Tower.

You can click on the clip above to hear one of their performances.

Emerald City Band has been performing for more than 30 years. The group says it’s played more than 4,000 weddings.