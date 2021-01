DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – Dallas brought 2021 in with a bang!

Nexstar Inc. and KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, came together once again to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2021.”

The program was hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

This year’s New Year’s Eve program, featured singer Ryan Berg from NBC’s “The Voice.”

Check out his performances below:

The Eli Young Band also performed.