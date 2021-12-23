DALLAS (NBCDFW) — While millions have come to love the massive 10-minute firework show that makes Lone Star NYE a must-watch event in North Texas, this year’s celebration will now be bigger and brighter.

Joining the 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects above Reunion Tower will be a choreographed drone show.

Sky Elements, a DFW-based drone company, has been working for weeks to put the show together.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” said Rick Boss with Sky Elements. “This has been a great tradition in Dallas and we’re so glad to add to it.”

Boss said the company will fly more than 200 drones 600 feet in the air to bring some unique shapes and energy to the New Year’s Eve celebration, but other than that the company is staying tight-lipped about what viewers might expect.

Sky Elements is one of only a few companies in the country that can produce a drone show worthy of a Texas-size celebration.

Videos of their Star Wars drone show outside the Oakland A’s Stadium earlier this year went viral.

While the drones get all the buzz, it takes weeks of hard work on the ground to pull off a show as big as Lone Star NYE, including 100 hours of designing animation and coordination to make sure every drone is exactly where it needs to be.

“You’re not going to see it anywhere else in the country,” Boss said.

Watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022 on our station or website from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST December 31 with special musical guest Scott McCreery.

NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster for this special New Year’s Eve program, airing in an additional 27 markets on Nexstar television stations.

NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams will host the show from Reunion Tower’s Cloud 9 level.