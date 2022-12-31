DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The day has arrived to kick 2022 out the door with a bang – or a few thousand of them! Dallas marks the beginning of 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower. The fireworks display will be part of Saturday’s Lone Star NYE broadcast featuring music from country star and Texas native Casey Donahew. The broadcast, which begins at 11:30pm CT, will stream in a player at the top of this story.

You can catch the nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show at midnight. The show will include panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground.

The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

As it did last year, Lone Star NYE will include a drone show along with the fireworks. More than 200 drones are expected to fly some 600 feet in the air and form unique shapes and patterns.

Before and after that show, you’ll be treated to the hits of Casey Donahew. Donahew has recorded 21 #1 singles, according to his website. His top albums include Standoff, All Night Party, The Wild Ride, and One Light Town.

Over the last two decades, Donahew has worked from North Texas favorite to national country music sensation. The Fort Worth native says he was inspired by Garth Brooks, George Strait, and Pat Green. Unlike many country music performers, he’s always been an independent artist versus working under a big label.

The show will also feature your images from parties (and living rooms) across the southern United States and Central time zone. To see yourself on the broadcast, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag #LoneStarNYE.

“Lone Star NYE 2023” is set to air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.