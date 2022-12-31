DALLAS, Texas – Are you planning to stay home on Saturday night?

Check out the Lone Star New Year’s Eve special from Dallas on FOX 44! “Lone Star NYE 2023” will broadcast across the state of Texas. It will include special music from the Casey Donahew Band, and probably the biggest fireworks display in the Central Time zone. It is going to be massive.

You can watch the show on our station at 11:30 p.m. CT or stream it right here on our website. We’ll make sure the link is easy to find.

Join the party by sharing your photos on social media with the #LonestarNYE. All the fun starts at 11:30 p.m. CT