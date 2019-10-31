Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
The Latest: Turkey says it captured 18 Syrian soldiers
UK police interview US diplomat’s wife about fatal crash
The Latest: Pelosi summons Democrats to chamber for vote
Report: Death toll from Yemen’s war hits 100,000 since 2015
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai
Top Stories
WVU’s Neal Brown Knows he’s up Against in Charlie Brewer
Lady Bears Defeat Lubbock Christian 98-63
UMHB Takeaways on Defense From HSU Victory
Baylor Soccer Faces OSU in Final Regular Season Game
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Loving Living Local Four Seasons Giveaway
Mel Robbins Show Sweepstakes
Trending now
Week Nine Play of The Week: Jarrell Wiley, Mexia
21 ways to think this, not that
Interactive Radar
About Us
TJJD employee accused of sexually assaulting child
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Week Nine Play of The Week: Jarrell Wiley, Mexia
21 ways to think this, not that
Interactive Radar
About Us
TJJD employee accused of sexually assaulting child
Community Calendar