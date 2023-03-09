MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a wanted man.

43-year-old Oscar Geovanny Rivera Mena is charged with three counts of Abandon/Endanger a Child, a State Jail felony; and Assault Family Violence, Impede Breath; a third-degree felony.

The Sheriff’s Office says Rivera Mena resides in North Zulch, but has family in Madisonville. He could possibly be driving a white Ford Escape.

If you know of Rivera Mena’s whereabouts, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755, Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100 or send a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/198.