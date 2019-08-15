Man charged with theft of sheep, horses

A 33-year-old Dallas man is being held in the Bell County Jail on charges of livestock theft after failing to pay a Temple man for animals he had taken.

Juan Angel Alvarado-Ramirez was picked up by Bell County deputies on a Temple police warrant in the case.

Temple police say the investigation began back on February 28 when officers were called to the 800 block of South 30th on a theft report.

Officers met with the victim who told them he had agreed to sell a horse, a pony and 17 sheep to a man for $3,000.

The victim said the man loaded the animals into a trailer and said he would return with the money.

The suspect left with the animals but never came back to pay the victim.

After an investigation, Temple police officers identified Alvarado-Ramirez as the suspect and got an arrest warrant August 1.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday.