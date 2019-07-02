Matt Roberts is a proud 2011 graduate of Texas Tech University from Boerne, Texas. Growing up in Texas, Matt has followed the Southwest and Big 12 Conferences for much of his life and looks forward to working in the Heart of the Texas Sports scene. Prior to arriving in Waco, Matt’s television journey has sent him to Abilene, Lubbock and most recently Baton Rouge. He has also spent some of his spare time working for CBS Sports covering golf events like the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Matt has been able to cover everything from the Friday Night Lights of West Texas to the final round of The Masters, but Texas is home to he and his wife, Melissa, and they couldn’t be more excited to be in Central Texas.

In his spare time, Matt can usually be found on a golf course somewhere or hanging out with family on the water at one of the beautiful lakes in Central Texas.