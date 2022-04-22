Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man accused of abusing two young boys in Waco 19 years ago has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Charles Anthony Mabbit had been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A spokesman for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office said that he had entered an open plea, meaning there was not plea agreement, in 54th District Court and received the 20-year sentence.

Mabbit had been arrested in Oklahoma in 2019 after an investigation into complaints had been completed and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Investigators determined two underage boys had been molested multiple times in a north Waco home between April 2002 and August 2005.