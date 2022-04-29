Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report one man has been arrested in connection with a November 2020 armed robbery of a small local store.

Jeremiah Lamont Pittman was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at a total of $150,000.

Police said it was on November 1, 2020, that officers were dispatched on a robbery call at the store in a neighborhood in the 2900 block of South 12th Street. When they got there, the robber was gone. No injuries were reported.

Officers were told the man entered the store carrying a firearm, and threatened multiple employees with the gun.

Police were able to develop Pittman as a suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. Police found him on Thursday and took him into custody.