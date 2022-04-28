Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Five counts of attempted capital murder have been added to charges against a man involved in a Waco standoff back in late March.

Kevin Dwayne Kirven remained in the McLennan County Jail, where the additional charges were served Wednesday.

Kirven had been the object of an attempt by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to take him into custody in the 3700 block of Hay on March 29, when he officers say he started shooting at them from inside the house.

Warrants they were attempting to serve included a murder charge out of Tarrant County, and multiple family violence assault charges out of Lacy Lakeview.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting and called for help – including the Waco PD SWAT Team and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team. In addition to the tactical response, Waco PD negotiators also responded to the scene.

After enough officers arrived, they began contacting residents in the immediate area about the shooting. While this was taking place, a negotiator from the Waco Police Department was able to contact Kirven, who had now barricaded himself inside of the residence.

After a lengthy negotiation with Kirven, he agreed to surrender. After more than an hour-and-a-half-long standoff, he was safely taken into custody and was later transported to the McLennan County Jail – where was booked for multiple warrants.

Waco Police had added a charge of attempted capital murder the next day, but jail records indicate five additional attempted murder charges were added Wednesday.

Bond had not been set on the new charges Thursday morning, but bond on the earlier charges had already been set at $3,000,000.