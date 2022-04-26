McLennan County – (FOX 44) Texas DPS troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle rider and a Ford Expedition.

Troopers say at 10 p.m. Monday night, the Ford going south on FM 2490 near Childress Creek Dr. hit a bicyclist who was in the roadway northwest of Waco.

The rider, 32-year-old Sara Castillo of Waco, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no charges have been filed at this time.

DPS reminds bicyclists to wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials and/or use a flashlight at night.