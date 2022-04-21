Woodway, Tx (FOX 44) – Drugs, drug paraphernalia and $1,700 cash were seized following a Wednesday evening traffic stop only a short distance from a local hospital.

Woodway Public Safety officers report making the traffic stop in the 100 block of Londonderry Drive about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a car with an expired registration sticker.

As the officers approached they noticed a smell of marijuana, then discovered the male passenger had an outstanding warrant from Waco police for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

At this point, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

In a backpack in the back seat, officers found several bags of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, a bag of ecstasy pills and a quantity of promethazine syrup.

Police also recovered scales and rolling papers.

The passenger was identified as Lamar Jamal Jackson, of Waco, who claimed sole ownership of the contraband.

The female driver was released, and Jackson was transported to the McLennan County Jail on four felony drug charges, the outstanding Waco evading arrest charge and two other outstanding traffic charges – including driving without a license.