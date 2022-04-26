Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man already facing multiple assault charges and a retaliation charge is now facing an additional assault charge following an attack on another prisoner in the McLennan County Jail.

Robert Earl Hutchinson was served with the additional charge in the jail Monday, where he was already being held in the earlier cases.

The complaint affidavit states a jail inmate suffered a fractured orbital wall of his left eye and a fractured nasal bone in the attack on April 7.

Video footage from a security camera caught the assault, with the affidavit stating the video showed the victim attacked from behind.

The victim told investigators he was punched as he was trying to get out of bed, and was unable to defend himself.

Hutchinson was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Hutchinson was being held on charges of assault causing bodily injury and retaliation – family violence, when he was served with the new charge.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reported this was the second of two assaults which occurred in the jail on the same day.