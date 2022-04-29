WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The annual Black Glasses Film Festival is back in Waco for its 22nd year.

This event is sponsored by Baylor’s Department of Film & Digital Media, and is dedicated to exhibiting the best of the past year’s student work in filmmaking and screenwriting. It will take place at the Waco Hippodrome on Friday night, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Black Glasses Film Festival was originally started by Baylor film students in 1999, and has grown into an annual event giving students an opportunity to showcase their films and reach a wider audience – both at Baylor and throughout the greater Waco area.

Beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

Some of the films to be showcased contain instances of violence, crude language, and adult themes. Parental guidance is recommended for viewers under 17.