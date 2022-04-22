WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is set to start a project to rehabilitate and widen FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road), from Hewitt Drive to Sun Valley Boulevard.

Starting next Monday, April 25, TxDOT’s contractor will begin construction work and daily closures which will impact traffic in and around the project corridor. The contractor will reconstruct FM-2113 – consisting of widening the pavement to include ten-foot-wide shoulders and a 14-foot-wide continuous left turn lane.

In addition, the existing open drainage ditches will be replaced with curb and gutters. The reconstruction of FM-2113 will improve safety in the project corridor. Local mobility will also improve through increased capacity on the roadway.

Travelers should expect delays in the area, and should anticipate various traffic control measures and configurations throughout the project. Sun Valley Boulevard and Hewitt Drive can be utilized as alternate routes to bypass construction. Regular updates and closure information will be released throughout the course of this project.

The project is being undertaken by Big Creek Construction, LTD. for approximately $15.4 million, and is scheduled to finish in 2024.