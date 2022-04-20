McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If McLennan County residents are in need of free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, here is where they can be found.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is free and open to the community. All three vaccines will be available, including the pediatric vaccine (for five years and older) and boosters (third and fourth doses).

You can get them at Waco Family Medicine on Thursday, April 21, from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. This will be at 1600 Providence Drive.

Free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to students and staff at the Waco ISD Stadium Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This will be at 1401 S New Road.

Adults 50 years and older can now get a second booster shot for added protection against COVID-19. They can get them from one of these mobile clinics:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church

1624 Wooded Acres Drive

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

McGregor High School

903 Bluebonnet Parkway

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.