HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – If you happen to see any suspicious activities at Midway High School and Midway Middle School on Wednesday, this might be why.

A group of Midway High School students are leading an anti-teen drinking/drunk driving program called Shattered Dreams. This project consists of filming a movie where students become intoxicated at a party, then drive – resulting in a mock crash to be staged at the school.

This crash will be a full-scale event consisting of multiple emergency vehicles from the Hewitt and Woodway Police and Fire Departments – as well as ambulances and a medical helicopter.

The Midway Independent School District is raising awareness of the increased presence of emergency vehicles. It says this is for the mock crash, and not for any actual emergency.

The district is also encouraging people to take these events as an opportunity to speak with children about the dangers of underage drinking and driving.